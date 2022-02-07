Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,989 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 121.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

