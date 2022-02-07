Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,170 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $218.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

