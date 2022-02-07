Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,692 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Booking by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $42.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,485.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,338.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,340.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,051.64 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

