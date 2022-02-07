Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,019 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.47. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $439.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

