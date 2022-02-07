Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,626 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 374,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,126,508. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $396.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

