Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 730 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,293. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

