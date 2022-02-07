Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Cameco worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

CCJ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,375. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -281.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.