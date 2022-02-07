Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.39. 5,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,363. The firm has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average of $249.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

