TokenPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $89,754.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $811,793.39 and $89,754.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,944.59 or 0.99687887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00024774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.28 or 0.00452073 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

