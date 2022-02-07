TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.93

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 124745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.