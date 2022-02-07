TotemFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,630.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. TotemFi has a total market cap of $734,856.49 and $39,630.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TotemFi has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

