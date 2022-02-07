TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $37.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $36.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $154.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $154.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.57 million, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 117,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

