Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $509,712.66 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,933. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

