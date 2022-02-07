TradeStars Tops 1-Day Volume of $275,510.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $275,510.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

