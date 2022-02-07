Tranchess 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34.13 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $78.35 million and $34.13 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,902.40 or 0.99853484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00071924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00442682 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,810,213 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

