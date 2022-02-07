Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

The firm has a market cap of $548.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

