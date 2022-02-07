TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $16.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.85 to $22.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

NYSE TDG traded up $9.60 on Monday, hitting $629.23. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,125. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

