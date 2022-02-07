Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $499.00

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 499 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 490.90 ($6.60), with a volume of 199909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484 ($6.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.86) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.15.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

