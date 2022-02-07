Travala.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.64 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $68.74 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

