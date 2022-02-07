Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 328,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.