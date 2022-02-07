Treat DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00051319 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.67 or 0.07123802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.56 or 0.99602227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

