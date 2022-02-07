TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

