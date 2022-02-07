Tremblant Capital Group Decreases Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,885 shares during the quarter. Ping Identity accounts for about 2.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 3.90% of Ping Identity worth $80,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PING. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 74.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ping Identity by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ping Identity by 71.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ping Identity by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,008. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

