Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.61% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

TRMR opened at $14.96 on Monday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

