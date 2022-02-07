Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 41.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trex by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trex by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $89.30 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

