Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,853 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Onto Innovation worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 270.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

ONTO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.51. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,101. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

