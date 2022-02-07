Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Balchem worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.60. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.