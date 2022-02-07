Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $22.03 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Franklin Electric accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Franklin Electric worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

