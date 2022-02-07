Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 12,813 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Dorman Products worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

