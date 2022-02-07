Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 14,413 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. ICF International makes up about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of ICF International worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 67.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.83. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.