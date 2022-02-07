Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 15,981 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.28. 1,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

