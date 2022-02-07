Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 22,824 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences makes up 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Integra LifeSciences worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

IART traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,658. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

