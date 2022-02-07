Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 39,156 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,156 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of ExlService worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.