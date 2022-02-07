Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 41,504 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,504 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Forward Air worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

