Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 91,523 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,523 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Marcus & Millichap worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.73. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

