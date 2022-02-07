Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 9,982 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Nexstar Media Group worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.21. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,171. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.18 and a 52 week high of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,652 shares of company stock valued at $87,876,629 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.