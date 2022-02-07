TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TNET opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

