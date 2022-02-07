Trinity Network Credit Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $350,543.65 and approximately $96,309.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

