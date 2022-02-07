TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will post $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.45 million to $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $84.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TPVG stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.