TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TSC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,429. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

