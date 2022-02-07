Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1,287.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Triumph Group worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

