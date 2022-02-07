Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.15. 4,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

