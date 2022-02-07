trivago (TRVG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TRVG stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
