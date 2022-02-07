trivago (TRVG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRVG stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

