Truist Financial Comments on Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.69 on Monday. Aflac has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

