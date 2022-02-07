Truist Financial Comments on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.