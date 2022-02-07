Truist Financial Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.64. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

