Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 130.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

