Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

