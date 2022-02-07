Truist Financial Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $104.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

