Truist Financial Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $13.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $237.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

